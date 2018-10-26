Share:

NH LOS ANGELES - Kendall Jenner is ‘convinced’ her mum Kris Jenner’s house is haunted.

The 22-year-old model is a big believer in the supernatural after witnessing her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner’s shower turning on in their mother’s home when nobody else was in the house, and the siblings used to hear footsteps on her roof.

She said: ‘’I do believe in ghosts. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one but I’ve experienced some pretty ghost-y situations. ‘’In the house my mom lives in Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof while no one was home.

‘’Kylie’s shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why, she said, so yeah I’m convinced it was a ghost.’’

During their younger years, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ stars would use a Ouija board - a board marked with letters of the alphabet around the edge, on which words are spelled out via a moveable pointer to answer questions from the dead during a seance - with their two pals, but they would all be so scared by the answers they had to sleep in the same bed afterwards.

She said: ‘’The scariest thing we used to do was play Ouija board. It was me, Kylie and our two other friends.

‘’We would always go to their house because my mum wouldn’t let us have a Ouija board in our house. We would ask it like little kid questions like, ‘What’s my aunt’s middle name?’ And it would give it. We were really scared.

‘’It would ruin our night. We’d all have to sleep in the same bed with their mom. ‘’Now I know for sure they were pushing on it.’’

Kendall’s pal Gigi Hadid is also a believer in spirits after recalling she and sister Bella Hadid ‘’convinced’’ themselves there was an old woman living in her closet, so much so they used to ‘’talk to’’ her and bring her tea.

Speaking in a joint video on Vogue magazine’s YouTube channel, she said: ‘’I’ve had a lot of unexplainable experiences with the supernatural.

‘’There was one time when we were kids we lived in this really old house and I was given the attic as my room.

‘’We used to hear these weird sounds in the closet and we asked my dad and he said this old lady used to live in the house. ‘’So we convinced herself, we talked to her, and we’d be like, ‘Girl, we’ll bring you some tea.’ ‘’