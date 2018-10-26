Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday directed the Punjab government to come up with a compliance report on implementation of the anti-smoking law at both public places and educational institutions.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order on petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique seeking directives for the government to implement the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of non-Smokers Health Ordinance-2002.

The petitioner said that the government could not enforce the law though the court issued orders previously.

He said the sale of cigarettes continued in schools, colleges and universities across the province. He said no person could smoke or use tobacco in any other form in any place of public work or use.

The lawyer said that sale, distribution of cigarettes or any other smoking substance or any other tobacco products within 50 meters from any educational institution under the law.

He argued that the students at educational institutions had been facing serious health problems due to non-implementation of the anti-smoking law. The petitioner asked the court to order the government authorities to ensure enforcement of the law.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, Justice Qureshi sought compliance report from chief secretary.

In another case seeking exemption of turban-wearing men from wearing helmets on motorcycles, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi dismissed it as withdrawn.

Muhammad Waseem, a citizen, moved the petition, saying that he was a religious person and under his religious belief, a person’s head must covered with turban. He said Sikhs was also given exemption in various parts of the world.

He prayed the court to allow exemption to the people wear turban instead of wearing helmet.

However, the petitioner withdrew his petition on which the judge dismissed it as withdrawn.

Tribunal seeks more arguments on maintainability of plea against PM

An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court Thursday directed the petitioner’s counsel to come up with more arguments on maintainability of an election petition questioning victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan from NA-95, Mianwali.

Election Tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed was hearing the case moved. Abdul Wahab, the leader of Pakistan Justice and & Democratic Party, had filed the petition wherein he challenged the victory of PM Imran Khan and accused him of concealing facts and details about his family members. He said he did not mention details about his sons and ‘daughter’ in the nomination papers.

Advocate Babar Awan, the counsel of Imran Khan, objected to the maintainability of the petition and asked the court to dismiss the same.

The bench, after hearing both sides, adjourned sought more arguments from both sides on maintainability of the petition and put off further hearing until Nov 2.

Mobeenuddin Qazi, the counsel of the petitioner, argued that under Section 60 (2 ) (d ) of Election Act, 2017, a candidate was bound to provide complete detail about his assets, family members and liabilities including the dependent children. But Imran Khan did not share his details about the properties he owned or owned by his sons and ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

He said that Khan also concealed details in his nomination papers and also in his affidavit about the status of his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

The counsel said that Imran Khan did not qualify under Article 62 (1) (d), (e) and (f) and Article 63 (1) (o) & (p) of the Constitution. He asked the court to declare Khan’s election as null and voil and his nomination papers as invalid. He further asked the court to de-notify the respondent as an MNA and order the ECP for initiating appropriate proceedings against him.