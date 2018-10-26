Share:

LOS ANGELES - Liam Neeson cried when he first read the script for ‘Normal People’ and instantly ‘’knew it was special’’. The 66-year-old ‘Schindler’s List’ actor revealed that he ‘’knew’’ he had to play the role of Tom because it was a diverse script, written by Northern Ireland playwright Owen McCafferty, that didn’t need any editing because it was ‘’special’’. Speaking to Deadline, Liam said: ‘’I went straight through this one. I knew it was special. The subject matter is heavy but it’s a beautiful love story. It’s invested with Irish humour and it made me cry a little. I knew I had to do it. ‘’We changed very, very little on Owen’s script.–CM