Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Lindsay Lohan is ‘sort of seeing somebody’, according to her mother.

The star’s mum Dina Lohan has revealed her 32-year-old daughter is dating a new man in Dubai, and it sounds like she’s enjoying the blossoming romance.

She told Australian radio show ‘Fifi, Fev & Byron’: ‘’She’s sort of seeing somebody new. She loves it, she’s in Dubai.’’ Although Dina, 56, did tell the hosts that the new man in Lindsay’s life is from Switzerland, she wouldn’t give any other details.

She explained: ‘’I don’t want to talk too much about it because she’ll kill me! She’s a very independent girl.’’

Lindsay and her mom haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, but have patched things up in recent times.

Earlier this month, the ‘Mean Girls’ actress - who runs her own Lohan Beach House resorts in Greece - captioned a video of Dina on Instagram: ‘’I love you so much. You are my best friend and i am so lucky to be graced with your presence and your heart every second of every day. Thank you for giving me life. I know we have had rough times. ‘’So let me help you make it easy that is real, is honest, it’s the purity, the simplicity that we forget when we have it all. Love the ones that gave you life, FOR THE RIGHT REASONS. I love you so so so so much!!!!’’ However, Dina’s recent comments come after reports that Lindsay’s family are concerned about her recent behaviour.

She previously shared an encounter she had with a family who she believed to be Syrian refugees on her Instagram account, which ended with Lindsay seemingly being struck to the ground by the family’s angry mother.

A source told E! News that although Lindsay’s loved ones weren’t previously concerned about her, their attitude has changed since the video emerged online.