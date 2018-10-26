Share:

CHITRAL - The Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Drosh administration has been disposing of medical waste on the hospital premises by violating the environment rules and safety standards.

The illegal practice not only causes suffocation to the patients but also creates a nuisance in residential areas near the building. Though there are orders and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Department to dispose of hospital waste, the management ignores the same creating health hazards for the populace.

Even players of different games and the spectators at the Col Murad Stadium could not remain unaffected by the dense smoke that engulfs the area. The local people have called upon the deputy commissioner and authorities of the health department to take notice of the matter and punish the hospital officials concerned for the illegal practices.