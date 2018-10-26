Share:

KARACHI - The ex-members of Pakistan Medical Association and Dental Council are extremely worried about the present working situation and functioning of PMDC. The adhoc committee of PMDC has totally failed in Regularization of medical education in Pakistani medical colleges.

This was said by ex-members of PMDC Dr Nasir Ali Khan, Dr Feroz Jahangeer, Dr Jamaluddin Shiekh and Dr Shershah Syed in a joint press conference at Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) office on Thursday. They demanded uniform and merit base admission policies for medical colleges of Pakistan.

Dr Sher Shah Syed in his address said that failure in organisation of medical colleges in public and private sector medical schools could not be tolerable. Dr Nasir Ali Khan said that inspection of existing medical colleges should be carried out timely.

He said that it is very disturbing to see that PMDC has not taken any action against substandard medical and dental colleges in public and private sector. In fact the adhoc committee is providing umbrella cover to these so called medical colleges who are exploiting students and making money at the cost of patients.

Dr Feroza Jahangir said that recently the PMDC has allowed private medical colleges to increase their fee enormously for the benefit of the owners of medical colleges.

She said that some of the medical colleges have no hospitals and are functional in rented buildings without enough faculty. The ADHOC committee has failed to act against these medical colleges. Instead the adhoc committee has increased the seats without inspection. “Its noticeable that neither government nor supreme court is ready to explain under which law the present adhoc committee and president are working,” she said.

Dr Jamaluddin Shiekh said that it is important to note the present chairman of PMDC Mr. Shakir ullah Jan is retired judge who is also working as chairman National industrial relation commission and has very little time for PMDC and its functioning. He is living in PMDC residence, using its guest house and PMDC cars with zero activity for the benefit of profession, he added.

He said that we believe and demand that government should immediately dissolve adhoc committee and a true representative PMDC should be formed after legislation in national assembly. We believed that the new government in Pakistan will give top priority to medical education and will create an tormentor for scientific medical education and training in country, he said.