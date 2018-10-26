Share:

LAHORE (PR): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sindh Lady Health Worker Program (LHW) and Sukh Initiative with a strategic focus on supporting the Sindh LHW Program.

The Sukh Initiative is Pakistan’s first urban family planning project launched in November 2013 with assistance from The Aman Foundation, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and The David and Lucile Packard Foundation. The project has successfully completed its 5 years of implementation and have demonstrated remarkable results in selected areas of Korangi; Landhi; Bin Qasim; and Malir.