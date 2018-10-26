Share:

LAHORE:- Former leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has ended his stint as spin bowling coach of National Cricket Academy (NCA) to take up a consultancy role with West Indies. He is set to become the assistant coach and is on a contract that will need him to commit 150 days in a year. He was to begin with the India tour, but couldn't link up with the squad because of visa glitches. His first assignment will be West Indies' upcoming tour of Bangladesh, where they are slated to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.