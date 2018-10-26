Share:

SIALKOT - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched inquiry against PML-N central leader and MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif and his whole family on the charge of money laundering.

The people close to Khawaja Asif family in Sialkot have also confirmed the probe by NAB to find out any money laundering or any other financial crime by Khawaja Asif and his family. According to official sources, the NAB has also sought complete information and record from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) about all the bank accounts of Khawaja Muhammad Asif, his wife Mussarat Khawaja Asif, his son Khawaja Muhammad Asad and daughters Ameera Safdar Khawaja and Fatima Safdar Khawaja, seeking the details of their all the active, non-active and closed bank accounts and money transactions. The sources also revealed that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had issued a special directive to all the commercial banks, financial institutions and money exchanges to provide their complete record to NAB about Khawaja Muhammad Asif and his family members.

Khawaja Asif and his family have been facing serious allegations of money laundering and other financial crime. He was elected as MNA as PML-N candidate by defeating rival PTI candidate Usman Dar in July 25, 2018 general elections in Sialkot city’s constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II). It was his six consecutive victory from his this native electoral constituency. In Sialkot, PTI’s candidate Usman Dar was twice defeated by PML-N’s candidate Khawaja Muhammad Asif in 2013 and 2018 general elections in Sialkot. Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently appointed PTI Sialkot leader Usman Dar as the chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Development Programme.

When contacted, the mobile phone of Khawaja Asif was continuously found powered off.

19,027 KANALS RETRIEVED: The local administration has retrieved 19,027 kanals state land in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts during the prevailing operation against illegal occupants.

The remaining 17,204 kanals illegally occupied state land was still to be retrieved. The retrieved land was owned by the different government departments here and most of the local influential industrialists and politicians were occupying this state land illegally.

According to the senior officials of the Revenue Department, the administration has yet retrieved 2222 state land from illegal occupation out of total 4687 illegally occupied state land in Sialkot district, in Narowal district,3736 kanals of state land has yet been retrieved out of total 6373 kanals of illegally occupied state land, in Gujrat district,509 kanals land retrieved out of total 1544 kanals of illegally occupied state land, in Hafizabad district, 3320 kanals state land retrieved out of total 6565 kanals of illegally occupied state land and in Gujranwala district , as many as 8545 kanals of state land retrieved out of total 12643 kanals of illegally occupied state land, the senior officials added.