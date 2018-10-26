Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau on bail petition moved by former PU VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and two other professors against their arrest in connection with illegal appointments.

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, was hearing the case. The petitioners through their counsel contended that NAB authorities arrested them merely on the basis of allegations and no inquiry was completed against them. Their arrest warrants, they said, were against the law. They said the appointments were made after their approval in the syndicate and they had never been involved in misappropriation of funds. They asked the court to accept their bails and order their release.

In another case challenging powers of food safety officers, the LHC sought more arguments on maintainability of the petition.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the order on petition moved by a citizen Sarfar Ahmad. He said the food safety officers, under Section 13 of the Punjab Food Authority Act, had infinite powers and it was the reason that the food safety officers used to conduct raids on their basis of their person choices. The food safety officers misused their powers as they sealed restaurants and hotels they didn’t like.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside Section 13 of the law under which the authority was established, so that exploitation of the people earning livelihood through the right way could be stopped. After hearing the arguments of the petitioner, Justice Waheed sought more arguments on maintainability of the petition.