ISLAMABAD - National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for having effective collaboration on prevention and awareness to combat extremism and terrorism.

The MoU was signed by NACTA National Coordinator Khaliq Dad Lak and HEC Executive Director Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Asghar.

The purpose and scope of the MoU was to foster partnership between NACTA and HEC to establish a sustained and effective collaboration and partnership between the two in combating extremism and terrorism in the country through joint research and collaboration.

Both organisations will consolidate existing research work in the areas of counter-extremism and counter-terrorism.

This will help in promoting research culture in public sector as well as improving policy making process.

Another main objective of the MoU was to enhance awareness and prevention against extremist ideologies and mindset and to provide education on the topics of counter-extremism and counter-terrorism through participatory approach of the HEC and to increase awareness programmes through the support of HEC.

NACTA will provide the basic themes and sub-topics while HEC will undertake the research though its affiliated universities.

Both the parties will take measures to consolidate research work in the areas of counter extremism and terrorism.

Both the parties with mutual collaboration and support will undertake awareness programmes and activities for the students in the areas of counter extremism, de-radicalisation and counter terrorism through seminars, workshops, essay competition, debates, sports events, dramas, cultural activities and social media etc.

The FM radio channels of the universities will also be utilised for the purpose.

Both the parties with mutual cooperation will undertake workshops, seminars, discussions and other sensitisation for teachers.

Both the parties will take steps to review the existing curriculum and make recommendations for its improvement to counter extremism, hate material, radicalization and terrorism.

Both the parties will find ways and means to bring Madrassah and university students closer for fight against extremism and terrorism.

Academic, sports and extra-curricular activities will be chalked out for the purpose.