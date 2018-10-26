Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the people are compelled to wait in long queues in National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) offices for resolving their petty matters but the staff is not ‘cooperating’ with them.

He said this in a meeting with the Director General Nadra Sindh Ajam Khan Durrani at his office to discuss the issues being faced by the masses in connection with getting CNICs. During the meeting, the JI Karachi Chief apprised the DG Nadra that the people come from far flung areas and compelled to stand in long queues but their issues are not resolved.

Hafiz Naeem said that the people belong to different communities are also facing problems in getting their CNICs from various registration centers; adding that the NADRA authorities should un-block the cards of the people belong to different communities after proper verification and also issue CNICs to those persons, whose parents’ CNICs have already been issued.

“A proper law should be adopted for resolving the complications being faced by the local residents in the process of making CNICs. The JI parliamentarians have also submitted a resolution in Senate and National Assembly in this regard”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the JI lawmakers are still emphasize on making a proper law in connection with provision of CNICs through NADRA, so that the people can get relief in case of getting their CNICs.

During the meeting, the DG Nadra asserted the smooth Nadra is carrying out smooth work in registration centers in different locations in the city. Ajam Khan said that the department has also started ‘One-Window Operation” in its registration centers in order to ensure speedy process of the applications submitted by the masses. The DG Nadra assured that all the issues of the people would be resolved at the earliest.