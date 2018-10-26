Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Thursday that the Sindh government had decided to launch a comprehensive nutrition program for 50,000 families of Thar from coming Monday.

“Under a pilot project, ration bags containing essential items of nutrition will be provided to 50,000 families, and each bag will cost Rs 4,500. These families have been selected with the help of Nadra records,” the advisor said in a statement.

He said that the pilot project having three months duration would cost Rs 220 million every month and would go a long way reducing rate of mortality and morbidity among poorest families.

Through Benazir Income Support Programme, we also provide an assistance of a 50kg wheat to each family separately, he concluded.