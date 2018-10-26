Share:

Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar Thursday said that with a view to provide better service delivery to expatriates and further streamline the complaint redressal mechanism, the commission's Act 2014 was being amended. Presiding over a departmental meeting held here, he said that on the special instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, OPC was actively engaged to finalize the proposed amendments in Overseas Pakistanis Commission Act. He said that after approval of these amendments, the OPC could more effectively pursue the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis. He said that keeping in view the importance of Overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the national economy, special attention was being given to resolve their issues. The OPC was playing an active role to solve the problems faced by the Overseas Pakistanis and pursuing a vigorous policy for early redressal of their grievances, he added.