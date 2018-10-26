Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Thursday approved Rs2,026 billion budget with a development outlay of Rs238 billion for the remaining eight months of the current fiscal year 2018-19 in the absence of the Opposition.

For the first time in the parliamentary history of the PA, the Opposition did not move a single cut motion as it continued staying away from the proceedings to protest suspension of six lawmakers. The House also approved 43 Demands for Grants amounting to Rs41.19 billion.

Budget for the first four months of the current fiscal year was passed during the Shehbaz Sharif regime. The current budget will be applicable for November 2018-June 2019.

Like the last four sittings, the Opposition staged a sit-in on assembly stairs, demanding restoration of six suspended legislators. The protesting legislators chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, and for release of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

For the first time since over a decade, social sector has got more allocation than the infrastructure development in the development outlay of Rs238 billion under Annual Development Programme (ADP). As many as Rs93.6 billion will be spent on social sectors, Rs66 billion on infrastructure development, Rs39.3 billion on services, Rs19.75 billion on production sector, Rs9.15 billion on other sectors and Rs10.2 billion on special programme. As many as Rs32.8 billion has been allocated for education including Rs25 billion for school education, Rs5 billion for higher education, Rs1 billion for special education and Rs1.8 billion for literacy.

The decision of 10 per cent increase in salaries and pensions has been retained.

Ongoing expenditures have been estimated at Rs1,264 billion including Rs313 billion for salaries, Rs207 billion for pension, Rs438 billion for local governments and Rs305 billion for service delivery including provision of education and health facilities, law and order, transfer of powers at grass-roots level, provision of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Rs20.5 billion had been allocated for provision of clean water and draining facilities, Rs12 billion for new schemes, Rs15 billion for loans of up to Rs250,000 to growers of high value cash crops, Rs5 billion for roads in rural areas and Rs33 billion for completion of Orange Line Metro Train.

Rs19.5 billion has been allocated for irrigation, Rs34.5 billion for transport, Rs550 million for social protection, Rs115 million for women development, Rs7 billion for public buildings, Rs5 billion for urban development, Rs5 billion for energy, Rs7 billion for agriculture, Rs2 billion for sports, Rs2 billion for forestry, Rs250 million for fisheries, Rs250 million for wildlife, Rs200million for food, Rs2 billion for livestock, Rs7.4 billion for industries, Rs250 million for mines and minerals.

In services sector, Rs3.5 billion has been earmarked for information technology, Rs300 million for labour and human resource development, Rs34.5 billion for transport, Rs1 billion for emergency services and Rs400 million for tourism. In other sectors, Rs1.2 billion has been allocated for environment, Rs200 million for information, culture and youth affairs, Rs50 million for Aukaf, Rs200 million for archeology, Rs7 billion for planning and development, Rs500 million for human rights and minorities affairs.

Revenue receipts has been estimated at Rs1,652 billion, while the province was expected to get Rs1,276 billion from Federal Divisible Pool. Provincial revenue has been estimated at Rs376 billion, including Rs276 billion under the head of taxes and Rs100 billion under non-taxes.

The House approved amendment in motor vehicles taxation act, increasing lifetime token of 1000cc car for Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 and that of motorcycle from Rs1200 to Rs1500. The House approved decrease in luxury tax for imported vehicles of 1300cc to 1500cc from Rs70,000 to Rs15,000 and that for upto 2000cc from Rs1,25,000 to Rs25,000 and that for upto 2500cc from Rs2,00,000 to Rs1,00,000.

The treasury managed to approve the budget as the Opposition had not moved any cut motion. On completion of agenda, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi prorogued the session.