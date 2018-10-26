Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The Deputy Special Representative of UNAMID, the joint African Union and UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region, Anita Gbeho, recently inaugurated a road, repaired by Pakistani "Blue Helmets", which links the towns of Golo and Nertiti in Central Darfur, as part of the Mission efforts to support local communities and improve infrastructure in the region, according to a report received in New York on Wednesday.

The 84-kilometer road project was rehabilitated by the Pakistan Engineering Company serving with UNAMID. The company completed the project over a 71-day period, well ahead of the scheduled 110 days, despite challenges such as the insecurity, rough mountainous terrain, tough weather conditions and difficulties sourcing materials, the report said. "If you are going to have peace you have to talk and infrastructure such as this facilitates people to speak," Ms Gbeho said at the inauguration ceremony.

Reconstructing the road would not be possible if there was no peace in the area, she said.

By implementing a project such as this, we are showing Darfuris and the world that peace is possible, she added.

Captain Ghafoor from the Pakistan Engineering Company said that the strategic road would help to bring prosperity to Golo through increased trade.

The Government of Sudan thanked UNAMID and the Pakistani peacekeepers for rehabilitating the road, as it would help communities to transport agricultural produce from surrounding areas and boost the local economy.

"The road reconstruction will connect the people in the area," Modather Omar Adam, Sudan's Minister of Urban Planning said.