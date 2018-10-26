Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Reaffirming its commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Pakistan has called for effectively addressing the threat of chemical and biological weapons by non-state actors.

"Pakistan has taken a series of measures in this regard," Pakistan's representative Jehanzeb Khan told the General Assembly's Disarmament Committee. In this regard, he referred to the comprehensive reports on the procedures, mechanisms and legislations as well as their enforcement that have been submitted to the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004) regarding the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Pakistan, he said, also supported the Russian proposal for the elaboration of an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism in the Conference on Disarmament. Jehanzeb Khan, who was participating in a debate on weapons of mass destruction, said that Pakistan condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere. "Those responsible for such deplorable acts must be identified and held accountable."

The Pakistani representative said that the conventions on biological and chemical weapons were two important pillars of the international security architecture.

Both had made significant contributions to the goal of general and complete disarmament by prohibiting two entire categories of weapons of mass destruction, he said. At the same time, he said that Pakistan values the Biological Weapons Convention potential for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful uses of life sciences.

In that regard, Pakistan is seeking to further strengthen the legislative, regulatory and administrative framework to regulate life sciences and enhance biosafety and biosecurity regulations, he added.

Turning to the Chemical Weapons Convention, he called for preserving the objectivity and credibility of OPCW and its verification regime, adding, that distortions to its mandate must be avoided.

In addition, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should be strengthened to deal with the ongoing and future challenges of the Convention, he stated.A