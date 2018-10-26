Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has said that successful visit of Saudi Arabia of Prime Minister Imran Khan is quite appreciable for which the Assembly must pay tributes to him.

Speaking in the House here on Thursday, he said the entire House was grateful to the Prime Minister for giving Punjab province a chief minister who was from the middle class.

“We should all move shoulder to shoulder with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar so that Punjab can be developed into an ideal province”, he remarked after passage of the Finance Bill.

Parvez said that it was the duty of all of legislators to fully support the Chief Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Parvez in his speech also mentioned the 50 per cent subsidy in electricity bills of the farmers as announced by the Federal government and termed it an appreciable step of the Prime Minister.

“Till now no other Prime Minister has given such package for the farmers”, he said, adding, that during 2002 to 2008 when the PML-Q was in power, the Punjab government paid 50 per cent of electricity bills of the farmers.

“Prime Minister has extended this package to entire Pakistan and our prayers are with him”, he said. The Speaker also felicitated the Chief Minister for presenting a people-friendly and balanced budget despite financial difficulties faced by the Punjab and also appreciated the members for fully and actively participating in the budget session.

Earlier, Ch Parvez Elahi while talking to the media prior to the session said that Shehbaz Sharif had wasted money of the tax payers out of his sheer inefficiency, prejudice, people's enmity and victimisation as the development projects of previous tenure (2002-2007)could not reach the status of completion. He said that 40 new colleges and a dental university were being constructed during his tenure as the then Chief Minister, but Shehbaz Sharif scrapped all these projects besides stopping construction of hospitals.

He said that a Special Committee of the House will look into delays in completion of these projects with sincerity of purpose and fix the responsibility on those who wasted public money. He said that that the projects which became victims of prejudice will be re-examined and those responsible for cost escalations will be asked to pay that amount.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that membership of six members who indulged in hooliganism during budget speech has been suspended but they were only debarred from entry into the House during the current session.

About the undemocratic and unwise attitude of the Opposition, he said that parents provide good education and training to their children.

“If the child remains within civilized limits then the parents also earn good name”.

Alluding to Hamza Shehbaz, he said that: “They were all like our children and it is our duty to pinpoint to the children what wrong they are committing.”

The Speaker maintained that running the House in accordance with the rules and ensuring proper atmosphere was his responsibility as a Speaker.

“I will leave no stone unturned in shouldering this responsibility,” he concluded.