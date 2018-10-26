Share:

LAHORE (PR): PEL has celebrated the launch of their new 4K Coloron LED Smart TV in Pakistan with an event.

The SmartTV features 4K UHD, Smart LED technology and Dolby Digital (5.1) surround sound system which, combined with Netflix and YouTube, delivers a fully cinematic entertainment experience. The Coloron LED TV also comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, as well as Google Play and Wi-Fi functions, allowing users to download and use all their favourite apps on the TV itself. With its built-in Screen Mirroring technology, users can use the Coloron LED TV to view content being played on their mobile devices.

The new LED TV uses IPS display to enhance display and colour quality, and allows for high quality viewing from any angle. It also has 1 GB ram, 8 GB Internal Space, VGA, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0 and has LAN capabilities making it an equally good choice for both movie fans and gamers.

Coloron Prime 4K LED TVs are available in 55 and 49 inch sizes, the smart Coloron model is available in 40 inches, with basic models available in 49, 40, and 32 inch sizes.