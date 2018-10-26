Share:

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 responded to 815 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 900 were injured. Out of the injured 521 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 367 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The statistics show that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore with 228 victims, 80 in Faisalabad with 97 injured and 75 in Multan with 82 victims. According to the data, 668 motorbikes, 116 auto rickshaws, 61 motorcars, 41 vans, 12 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents . Rescue-1122 staffers shifted all seriously injured persons to different hospitals of the province.