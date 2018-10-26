Share:

On special instructions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, enforcement teams conducted an operation in Tollinton Market here on Thursday. Kilns used for boiling chicken wings, intestines, and other parts were uprooted by the PFA teams. During the operation, 11 large woks, 21 drums and huge quantity of chicken remains were confiscated and destroyed, said the DG PFA. The DG said that a plan to shift the market to another area had already been proposed. In order to provide safe and healthy meat to the public, policies in collaboration with departments concerned were being drafted, he added.