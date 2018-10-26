Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to give permission to several projects of Sindh pending with federal government for creating power with an aim to resolve the power crisis in the country.

He said that while addressing a press conference at his office here on Thursday. Provincial Minister said that country was facing serious power crisis particularly Sindh and especially citizen of Karachi citizens were facing long hour load shedding. There are several corridors in Sindh which could provide cheap power and energy but federal government was ignoring all these power projects presented by Sindh. If federal government did not respond in this regard then Sindh government would reach court to get the permission, he warned.

He further informed that Sindh province has capacity to generate solar power energy while coal reserves could generate huge amount of power but unfortunately Sindh is being ignored since long and was not even taken on board at the formation of energy policy for county.

He said that 4000 mega watts energy could be produced in Sindh through solar power and coal reserves while there were 99 per cent of coal reserves in Sindh and 38 percent of oil is produced in Sindh. Despite of this Sindh was being given a step motherly treatment, he added.

Imtiaz said that with the help of World Bank Sindh government was providing solar power energy at schools and hospitals in province and it should be noted that this is quite cheaper as compared with the power supply of K-Electric.

He demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to grant permission to launch power projects in Sindh province so that energy crisis could be controlled.