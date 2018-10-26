Share:

LAHORE - The city police on Thursday rescued an eleven-year-old boy in a dramatic raid at a house in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi. A gunman was also killed by police during the late night operation.

Heavily-armed police took part in the operation launched in the densely-populated locality late Wednesday night. The father of the victim burst into tears as he found his son “safe’ following the shootout.

Operation head Syed Ali told reporters that the boy, identified as Abu Bakar, was recovered safely and handed over to his parents soon after the raid.

“The abductor posing himself as a postman rang the doorbell of a house in Ghulshan-e-Ravi at about 7:30pm on Wednesday. As the boy opened the door of his house, he was blindfolded and taken away,” said Iqbal Town Superintendent Syed Ali.

The kidnapper later demanded Rs1 million ransom from the family of boy, he said, adding that a team planned the operation at about 02:00am on Thursday after taking into confidence the parents of the victim.

“The kidnappers entered the same house where (a) police raiding team was waiting for them. As some officials entered the house, kidnapper opened fire on police party. One kidnapper killed in cross firing while two others escaped,” the officer explained. The gunman was later identified as Tassadaq, a 26-year-old resident of Okara district, Syed Ali said. The police handed over the child to his family soon after the operation. “Abu Bakar’s parents thanked Lahore Police for recovering the child unharmed,” he added.

Another police official who took part in the operation said it was a complicated raid since the life of the boy was at risk. “When we did it successfully, we were so satisfied,” he said. According to him, father of the boy burst into tears as he witnessed the boy “safe and sound” in the police custody. Hafiz Shahzad, the victim’s father, also hugged the policemen who took part in the operation and thanked the officers for recovering the child within a few hours.

In a press statement on Thursday, Lahore capital city police officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir and DIG Shahzad Akbar appreciated the police team for recovering the child safely.

The latest figures suggest the horrific crime is on the rise particularly in the big cities despite police crackdowns on the most wanted criminals.

According to the latest police data, at least 35 cases of kidnapping for ransom have been reported by the provincial police during the first eight months of this year. Over a dozen such cases are still under investigation. Most of the victims were children belonging to middle-class. During the same period last year, the police had reported 27 incidents of abduction for ransom.

Meanwhile, the police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and raids were underway to arrest the accomplices of the key suspect.