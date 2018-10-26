Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have constituted special squads to launch an effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities and running Sheesha centres.

The crackdown is being launched following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad while an awareness campaign has already been launched for parents and students of educational institutions against this menace. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari has directed to accelerate this crackdown and to devise a comprehensive strategy for effective operation against those involved in such activities. He has also asked to activate the squads constituted to curb drug peddling activities.

He said that CCTV cameras should be installed at canteens in colleges and universities while every possible effort should be made to get rid of this menace.

These squads would work under the supervision of Zonal Superintendents of Police. One such squad from Industrial area police station arrested 13 persons including three women during a raid at a Sheesha Centre in I-8 Markaz while the owner of the centre was also apprehended.

The police team also recovered seven huqqas, four packets of various flavours of tobacco/molasses and other items from there. Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari said that Islamabad police will arrange lectures for the parents and students so that they can be given awareness about this menace.

The SSP said that strict monitoring of vendors roaming outside the educational institutions should be ensured and comprehensive policy to be devised to combat crime in the city.

The SSP (Operations) said that an effective patrolling plan should be made for the areas where crime of various natures is reported repeatedly.

He asked the SPs to monitor their areas themselves and appealed to the citizens to inform Islamabad Police in case of observing any suspicious or drug pushing activity around them. He said that Islamabad Police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. It would also safeguard its youth from various social evils and ensure brighter future of them, he maintained.