Share:

FAISALABAD - Director Livestock Dr Saleha Gull has said that registration process of poultry farms and poultry feed mills has been started under Punjab Poultry Production Act 2016. Talking to APP, she said that livestock officers were sending reports to their divisional offices after visiting these farms/mills and provisional certificates were being issued.

"The objective of registration is to provide quality poultry products to the people at affordable rates". For information and guidance farmers can call helpline of livestock department 080009211, she added.