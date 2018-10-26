Share:

KARACHI - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Thursday said that most of the complaints lodged with the Ombudsman against power distribution companies were from lower class areas of Karachi and other areas of Sindh where the average consumption per consumer was less than 300 units per month.

In a meeting with representatives and chief executives of K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz put emphasis on the companies to exercise due care while raising detection bills and to resolve the grievances of the consumers through the in-house mechanism.

Replying to a query by Ombudsman, K-Electric Head of Business Strategy Ali Kamal assured that the company had already installed 260,000 Time of Use (ToU) meters to provide tariff rate benefits of off-peak hours. He said after achieving the target of installation of 300,000 ToU meters, K-Electric would activate the ToU billing in Karachi for all domestic and residential consumers having sanctioned load of 5 KW and above by March next year.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz urged the power distribution companies to improve their Internal Complaints Mechanism to resolve the grievances of consumers. The companies were also asked to conduct seminars and to launch advertisement campaigns for public awareness in this regard.

The meeting asked the officials of companies to encrypt the address of Wafaqi Mohtasib’s nearest Regional Offices for public awareness and facilitation as per directives already issued by the Ministry of Water and Power.

K-Electric Head of Business Strategy Ali Kamal, HESCO Chief Executive Rahman Ali Otho and SEPCO Chief Executive Saeed Ahmed attended the meeting while senior officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat including Secretary Muhammad Asghar, Secretary/Member Regional Office Karachi Abdul Malik Ghauri, Senior Adviser (Law) Hafiz Ahsaan Khokhar, Senior Adviser Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and others were also present during the meeting.