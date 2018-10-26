Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari yesterday criticised the hike in electricity tariff. In a statement, Bukhari said that it seems that a coterie of ‘blind novices’ had been brought to power who were totally ignorant of the difficulties faced by the people of Pakistan as the decision of increase in power tariff will affect the poor. “Why the government is drawing blood of the people when PM Imran has brought a hefty package from Saudi Arabia,” he asked. The PPP leader said that providing official passport to NAB officials revealed a lot. “The role of NAB is out in the open now that it has been used by the government for political victimization which is highly condemnable,” he said.