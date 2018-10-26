Share:

KARACHI - Members of provincial assembly and union council chairmen from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Thursday to discuss problems facing by the residents of different areas of the city.

Lead by its president in Karachi Khurram Sherzaman, the PTI delegation comprising MPA Saeed Afridi, Malik Shehzad, Raja Azhar and Riaz Haider with city councillors and union council chairmen and chairperson from PTI informed the mayor about problems regarding sewerage overflow, sanitation and street lights. Most of which were pertained to the district municipal corporations.

City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman of Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Land Committee chairman Arshad Hassan and director coordination Masood Alam were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said we wanted to solve the problems of each and everyone living in Karachi without any discrimination. We have to forget the past misunderstandings and go ahead for the betterment of our city, he added.

He said that though he wanted to resolve all problems of citizens but his powers are limited and he cannot make projects worth more than Rs20 million. He said Karachi is a big city and it needs more resources, however he assured that he will make all efforts to carry out development works with the available resources.

Wasim asked them to form a committee comprising PTI elected representatives to coordinate with the DMC Chairmen and KMC officials to table the problems of the areas pertaining to PTI union council chairmen.

He said that we want good working relationship with elected representatives of people; and whatever problems pinpointed were also belongs to us and we want to solve them as early as possible.

The PTI elected representatives thanked the mayor and said that they want to join hands with him in his works for the betterment of the city.