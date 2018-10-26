Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government will come up to the expectations of the people.

“We will collectively serve the masses and every possible effort will be made in this journey of public service,” he said while addressing the parliamentary party meeting at Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

The chief minister said that all the assembly members were chief ministers of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar also announced that he will soon visit divisions, districts and different constituencies. “We have given funds to every district as PTI government believes in the philosophy of composite development.”, he affirmed, adding that the first budget of the PTI government had been designed in accordance with the expectations of the people.

“This budget is not a jugglery of words but is based on realistic data and targets. It appears as if I have come to my family when I attend the parliamentary party meetings and we have to beautify our home with joint efforts”, he said and thanked the assembly members for taking active part in budget session. He also extended congratulations to minister and secretary finance, chairman P&D and other respective officers.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat said that he has not seen a chief minister like Usman Buzdar who had close contact with assembly members and general public. He said people were lucky to have a public chief minister like Usman Buzdar. Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers and assembly members attended the meeting.

Addressing the assembly members after the approval of budget in Punjab Assembly, CM Buzdar, the Punjab CM said though there are financial constraints but the people will not be burdened.

The PTI government has presented the best budget despite difficult circumstances. The assembly members have also shown unity and followed the parliamentary norms, he added.

Despite impediments, development budget has been given to the districts. This is the sole budget in the provincial history in which no gimmickry of words has been shown nor has anything been hidden. He said that punjab cabinet meetings will be started from southern punjab and added the goal of good governance will be achieved according to the PTI manifesto.

The next budget will be presented after consulting the assembly members ever before. I am thankful to those who have extended support and trust on PTI government. He said that projects will be completed in consultation with the assembly members and also announced to give two months basic salary to punjab assembly staff as honorarium. The assembly members raised slogans in praise of Iman Khan and Usman Buzdar and speaker punjab assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi also paid tributes to Usman Buzdar and expressed full confidence on his leadership.

CM FELICITATES NATIONAL CRICKET TEAM

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team over its success in first T-20 match against Australia. In his message of felicitations, the chief minister said that success is the result of hard work of the players who have proved that they are the best team. The players have defeated the Australian team by exhibiting teamwork and outclassed them in every field.