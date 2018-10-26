Share:

ISLAMABAD: Commuters of the twin cities are facing problems in reaching their respective destinations as public transport vehicles continue to blatantly violate their designated routes. Public transport plying on routes No.1, 3, 21, 120, 105 and 127 have made it a routine to pick only those commuters going to nearby stops, instead of completing their routes.

“I got on a wagon of route number 105 from Melody Stop, after boarding the vehicle, the conductor told me that they would only go towards G-11 Markaz “ a commuter near the G-11 bus stop who was heading to the 26 number bus stop complained. Faisal, another commuter near Faizabad bus stop complained that transporters only violate routes to mint extra money from passengers, forcing them to pay double fare for an incomplete route.

A number of long-route commuters waiting at Zero Point bus stop said that there should be an effective mechanism to ensure route completion by the transporters and grievances of the commuters should also be addressed. Arshad a driver who runs the wagon on route no 105 while expressing his concern said “We do not complete the route especially at evening when the commuters of long route were less; it was difficult for us to meet the cost of fuel in such meagre amount of fare as the fuel prices further hiked while fares remained the same”.

Spokesperson Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) said authorities are taking strict action and have heavily fined various transporters and also issued challan notices to the violators.

He added that, “Commuters should always register their complaints in written form to the concerned authorities so that public transporters would not be allowed to violate the set route or overcharge customers”.–APP