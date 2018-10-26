Share:

'Husn-e-Qirat' and 'Husn-e-Taqreer' contests were held here Thursday in connection with the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh, under the supervision of Director-General of Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza. A large number of students of renowned 'madarasas' participated in the contests. Muhammad Asad, Jamia Hajveria, got the first position in Husn-e-Qirat, while Muhammad Nadeem Ishtiaq, Jamia Habib Abad, Pattoki, and Adeel Sultani, Jamia Sadaq-ul-Ameen, got the second and third positions, respectively. Ahmad Raza, Muhammad Sarwar Jamia Hajveria got the first position in Husn-e-Taqreer, while Muhammad Zeeshan-ul-Haq and Jamia Fareeduddin got second, Muhammad Sarwar and Jamia Hajveria got the third position. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Shah said that promoting thoughts and message of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh was the need of the hour. He said that Sufis promoted tolerance, friendship and harmony without any discrimination of colour, race, cast and religious or tribal division.