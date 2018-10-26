Share:

Amman - Jordan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt-Gen Mahmoud Freihat on Thursday received Military Commander of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Gen Raheel Sharif and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, Freihat and Raheel Sharif discussed prospects of enhancing joint cooperation and action, as well as uniting anti-terrorism efforts, stressing the importance of group work in countering this phenomenon on the various fronts, and in uprooting its risk at security, cultural, and ideological levels.

A number of senior army officers and the military attaché at the Saudi embassy in Amman attended the meeting.