LONDONN (PR): At a recent auction of modern and contemporary South Asian Art from Arif Naqvi’s collection at Bonham’s, held in London, internationally renowned artist Rashid Rana’s work entitled “Red carpet Series # 1” fetched the highest price of Rs 34.4 million (200,000 pounds sterling) among all the art works by Pakistani artists.

The second highest among Pakistanis was late Sadequain’s untitled work which was sold for Rs 12 million (75,000 pound sterling).

Other notable works were Abdur Rehman Chuhtai’s “The Saqui” for 48,000 GBP and Gulji’s drawing 5000 GBP. This is not the first time that Rashid Rana’s work has been sold in auctions for such a remarkable price. His earlier work holds the record of highest price ever paid ($623,000 USD at Sotheby’s New York) for a work of art from Pakistan.