Rawalpindi - State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the utmost duty of all government-run departments is to provide instant relief to ordinary people whose works are pending with the departments. He said the government officials should solve the problems of the complainants instead of making them a shuttlecock between the offices.

“The purpose of creating a new Pakistan is to give a ray of hope to the depressed masses,” he said.

State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting held at Commissioner Office. The meeting was also attended by Acting Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Jahangir, Additional Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Saima Younis, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, SP Saddar Ali Raza, ETO M Sameer, Assistant Director RDA Iftikhar Ali, WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat, officials of building and other government run departments.

A large number of complainants were also present on the occasion who lodged complaints with Minister against police for its failure in taking prompt action against land mafia.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said the government and its departments would not make hollow claims of public service but act practically by facilitating the masses. He said the process of accountability would be so strong that everyone would be made answerable for their wrongdoings. He said that PTI government is taking concrete steps to bring change in the lives of poor people. After the meeting, the minister received applications from the public. Many complainants who turned up before minister across the division told him that powerful land mafia had grabbed their lands but police are reluctant to register Case against land mafia. On this, Ali Muhammad Khan directed RPO to look into the matter of grave concern and book the land mafia in order to give relief to complainants. A labourer Ghulam Mustafa submitted application with minister stating NADRA officials are not issuing him CNIC because of non-matching of thump impression. On this, the minister ordered NADRA officers to solve the issue of labourers on urgent basis. On complaint of Naheem Khan, Minister ordered EDO Education to prepare feasibility report.