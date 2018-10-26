Share:

KASUR/HAFIZABAD/ATTOCK - The failure of the police is visible from the rising ratio of crime, especially the incidents of robberies and dacoities. It seems that the district has been ruled by the bandits and dacoits.

Dacoits and thieves looted cash and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in three separate strikes in the district.

As per detail, two motorcyclists namely Muhammad Irfan and Arshad were intercepted by three dacoits near Chak Mochian in Khuddian Khas. They snatched the two-wheeler and Rs7,000 cash from them.

Similarly, unknown thieves broke into the house of one Iqbal in Chunian and fled away with seven tolas gold ornaments, eight tolas of silver and expensive cloths. One Sajid Mushtaq of Phoolnagar Saddr has reported that four accused took away Rs170,000 from his office. The police have registered the cases.

On the other side, the police claimed to have arrested 21 criminals including 14 proclaimed offenders during a campaign launched against hardcore criminals. The police also recovered huge quantity of drugs and illegal ammunition from them.

According to police, on the order of DPO Muntazir Mehdi, the police have initiated a district-wise campaign and in a big operation, notorious absconder a category involved in several cases of robbery and murder was arrested. One Waseem Pathan was also arrested for selling kites and strings. Another thirteen accused of murder, robbery and dacoity were also held by the police. Four bootleggers were also arrested along with huge quantity of liquor and contrabands.

Likewise, the CIA Staff, Vanike Tarar and Kaleke police have smashed five gangs of dacoits and robbers and have arrested their ring leaders and twelve other members including two women and have recovered Rs. 8 lakh, five tola gold ornaments, 6 motorcycles, wrist watches and other household articles.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Saifullah Khan Khattak said that the gangs were operating in the district and had committed scores of dacoities, burglaries, robberies and bike snatching. Those arrested including Asoo, Achhoo, Shahida alias Shahidoo, Farzana alias Fozoo, Asif, Nadeem, Ashraf, Tanveer, Ansar, Mudassar, Ulfat, Adnan alias Danoo, Javed alias Jaidoo, Adnan, Waqas, Qamar Abbas, Javed Jedoo, Rashid and Hammad. He further said that the recovered stolen articles were retrieved to the victims.

Attock police arrested a gang involved in different crimes and recovered huge amount, vehicles and arms from their possession. District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi said this while addressing a press conference in his office. He said a raiding team headed by SHO Hamid Kazmi busted the gang in Pathargarh area and seized thier white colored van. On seeing the police, the gang tried to flee from the scene, however police arrested two of the accused namely Almas Shah of Wah Cantt and Afzal of Hasanabdal.

Their two accomplices Mudassir Shah and another unknown suspect fled from the crime scene. Police recovered two pistols from their possession. During initial investigation police recovered Rs4.47 million, a car, a motorcycle , jewellery and a laptop.

The DPO said that the culprits had looted the recovered amount and other valuables. He said that the alleged dacoits had confessed to their involvement in different crimes. All have been booked under the relevant act. He said that a team had been constituted to arrest the culprits who fled from the crime scene.

He said that police in another attempt against anti-social elements have arrested Muhammad Faizan of Mohala Shah and Ishtiaq Ahmad of Mohalla Samundarabad Attock and recovered 1.5 kg and 1.1 kg chars from their possession.