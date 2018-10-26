Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that rulers were incompetent to run the governmental affairs and that was the reason they were unnerved by the proposed all parties conference.

Addressing a press conference after holding talks with leaders of religious parties at his residence on Thursday, the JUI-F chief said that Imran Khan having fake and engineered mandate had badly failed to run the affairs of the government and in just couple of months had caused massive damage to the country due to their inept policies.

Earlier, Maulana Fazl briefed the religious parties’ leaders about the proposed APC and said that they would devise a joint strategy in consultation with other mainstream political parties to get rid of the incompetent government of PTI.

JUP Chief Shah Anus Noorani and JUI-F Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were sitting beside him in the press conference where JUI-F Chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman informed media persons that preparations of APC were in the final stage. He further informed that he has asked PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif’s availability for the moot and he had sought couple of days for consultation with his party and as soon as they would have his word on it the final date of the APC would be announced.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman grilled Imran Khan for his Wednesday address to the nation and said that spoke unlike a prime minister and his attitude toward opposition parties was not fair.

The JUI-F chief questioned that who was asking for NRO from the government and himself answered that it was government which came up with the proposal of NRO to people in opposition and asked rulers to come up clear on the issue and tell the nation who had approached them for securing NRO.

He said that corrupt and incompetent people were sitting with Imran Khan and he was shamelessly talking about accountability adding that the instrument of accountability was being used to coerce political opponents.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it was due to their inept policies of the PTI government that foreign currency reserves had sharply depleted as when the PLM-N government had left the government the foreign currency reserves were around 24 billion US dollars while right now these had slipped down to the figure of US $8 billion.

He said that previous government had restricted dollar-rupee parity at Rs106 but due to mishandling of things the dollar shoot up to Rs139.

To a question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that opposition parties would not be cowed down by the threats and browbeating of the rulers adding that previously too the political leadership was victimised and even some of them were forced into exile but people of Pakistan voted them to power again.

He said that those in the political arena are prepared for jails and other coercive tactics from the opponents and these tactics could not lower their morale and they would continue their struggle against the rulers.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Saudi Arabia had given a lucrative economic bailout package to Pakistan and the PTI government was just walking away by simply saying that they would mediate in Saudi-Yemen crisis and demanded of the government to take a strong position to defend Saudi Arabia in all respects.

Maulana said that he was expecting the opposition parties to forget their past bitterness and participate in APC with complete unity so that some concrete measures against the incompetent government could be taken. APC could even come up with a draft of joint resolution against the government, he replied to a question.

He said that with hunting of opposition parties by NAB, mounting problems facing the country on both internal and external fronts and bringing opposition parties on same platform were some of the issues to be deliberated in APC.