Cancer is a deadly disease which is very common these days & the growing incidence of cancer among people in Balochistan is especially disconcerting. There are few treatment facilities for cancer patients in some parts of the province. In cities where such facilities are widely available, they are far too expensive. Cancer is spreading widely in the province and so far it has taken many precious lives.

According to medical experts, more than Rs1.5 million is spent on initial diagnosis of the disease while at least Rs20 million is required for complete treatment while the Balochistan is already poverty-stricken and people cannot afford such expensive treatment.

The WHO authorities, Federal and provincial government of Balochistan are requested to take effective steps to launch awareness and treatment programmes to make the province cancer free and save coming generation from this fatal disease & ensure that patients can obtain financial support to help them get treatment.

UBAID ZEHRI,

Khuzdar, October 16.