Share:

KARACHI (PR): The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited, in their meeting held on Thursday, declared an operating profit of Rs2.719 billion, with a profit after tax of Rs1.235 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The profit before tax for this period reflected an impressive increase of 70% versus the same period last year. Net interest income grew by Rs 913 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, reflecting a growth of 23%,whereas, non-funded income for the same period reflected a growth of 42% over the corresponding period last year. Silkbank’s gross advances registered an increase of Rs.14.29billion, higher by 16% in comparison with year-end 2017 figures. Deposits also increased by Rs. 12 billion versus December 2017,taking the total deposits base to Rs122.33 billion, reflecting greater customer confidence in the Bank. CASA ratio improved from 61.46% in December 2017 to 66.76% in September 2018, favorably impacting cost of deposits.

The Board of Silkbank Limited also approved the alignment of the Bank’s share capital with its equity, through reduction of shares. The share reduction process shall positively affect the book value per share (BPS), earnings per share (EPS) and dividend per share (DPS) ratios of the Bank. The resulting paid-up share capital will more closely reflect the value of the Bank’s underlying assets, consequently increasing shareholder’s value by making the capital structure more efficient. Silkbank is fully complaint with both the Minimum Capital Requirement(MCR) and Capital Adequacy Ratios (CAR) of the State Bank of Pakistan.