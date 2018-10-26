Share:

LAHORE - A majority of legislators protesting against suspension of six colleagues continued marking attendance throughout the budget session to pocket lawful honorarium.

The opposition legislators stayed away from the House proceedings to stage a sit-in against suspension of six colleagues for ‘damaging public property’ on the first day of budget session. Though they were not part of the proceedings in the House, marking of attendance has made them eligible to get daily allowance.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had also pointed out the issue, saying the opposition legislators were regularly marking attendance to get allowance without giving due input.

For a week, the biggest opposition party in the province, PML-N, has been boycotting the assembly.

“The government wants to suppress our voice to ensure a comfortable sail for their budget,” PML-N leaders alleged. “We want to give the speaker his due respect, but he should also act like speaker — a custodian of the house,” they said.

According to APP on Thursday, the Punjab information minister told media assembly that Hamza's boycott “is nothing other than attention diversion from his father (Shehbaz)'s corruption”.

Chohan said ongoing accountability process would meet its logical end, despite hue and cry raised by a club of corrupt persons.

He said PTI government was speedily implementing its people friendly agenda and leaving no stone unturned in taking practical steps to make the country economically strong and prosperous.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his recent televised address to the nation, once again won hearts of the nation. "We pay tributes to the Prime Minister for his bold policies," he added.

He said across the board accountability was top agenda of the government and they would not spare any corrupt person whether he was from PTI or any other political party.

Commenting on the opposition's proposed All Parties Conference (APC), information minister said opposition leaders lost their credibility, saying, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was convenor of 'Loot Mar Association'.

He said the proposed APC was nothing but a threat in the guise of democracy and politics to blackmail the government.

He stressed that there would be no National Reconciliation Order (NRO) as the nation expected ruthless accountability from PTI leadership.

Information minister was all praise for Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, saying, Hamza Shehbaz had personal clash with him.

He said not the whole opposition but PML-N only was protesting in the Punjab Assembly. "PPP and Rah e Haq party lawmakers are in the House", he said.

He advised the opposition leader to meet assembly's Business Advisory Committee and discuss his issues.