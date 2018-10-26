Share:

Police officers on the ground look up at French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbing Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London

Passers-by look up at French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbing Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London, the tallest tower in the city of London.

Passers-by look up at French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbing Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London, the tallest tower in the city of London.

People (L) look out of nearby windows as French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbs Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London