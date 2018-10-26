READ MORE: Nawaz's lawyer ask court to take notice of Fawad Ch's statement

Police officers on the ground look up at French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbing Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London

Passers-by look up at French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbing Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London, the tallest tower in the city of London.

READ MORE: Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over to observe 'Black Day' tomorrow

Passers-by look up at French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbing Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London, the tallest tower in the city of London.

People (L) look out of nearby windows as French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spider-Man", climbs Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, in central London