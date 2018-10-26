Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspects including Lyari notorious gangster, in various raids conducted in different parts of the city.

Ranger’s spokesperson said that the troops of law enforcers on a tip off conducted a raid Eidgah area while arrested a suspected target killer .

The accused was identified as Muhammad Shariq who was claimed to be affiliated with the Lyari gang war. Spokesperson said that the accused was involved in various cases of target killings and robberies.

In another raid, the Rangers troops arrested three more suspects during a raid conducted in Surjani Town area. The accused persons arrested were identified as Amir alias Don, Mudasir alias Kala and Waqas alias Ochi who were involved in several cases of robberies and street crimes.

The Rangers spokesperson also claimed to have arrested four more suspects, Shirin Khan, Karim, Fahim and Shahrukh who according to spokesperson, were involved in street crimes and robberies.

Another suspect, Hussain Jafri was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Risala area. According to Rangers spokesperson, apart from being involved in various cases of crime, the accused was also involved in supplying arms and ammunitions to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. Meanwhile, an accused identified as Sabir was also arrested during a raid conducted in Kalakot area of Lyari. He was accused of being involved in drug peddling.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The arrested suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. On the other side, PIB Colony police claimed to have arrested two notorious criminals affiliated with Lyari gang while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons including Amir Ali and Rehman Khan afilited with the Derwaish ground gangsters. Police said that the both the accused persons were wanted to the police in numerous cases of robberies, street crimes and drug paddling while police registered the case against the accused persons and further investigation is underway.

Separately, police claimed to have arrested at least 18 accused persons in various raids conducted in different areas of the city. The accused person arrested were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes and other sort of criminal activities. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.