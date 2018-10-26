Share:

LAHORE - A 13-year-old girl was reported to have been gang-raped in Raiwind, police sources said on Thursday.

The police launched an investigation after registering an FIR against unidentified men on the complaint of her father.

The girl, who is stated to be mentally-restarted, left her home for bazaar to get some sweets when she disappeared. Her father told the police that unidentified men took his child to an under-construction building where they raped her and fled.

Later, he said some locals took her back home in critical condition. No arrest was made till filing of this report. The name and address of the victim is withheld deliberately.

Labourer electrocuted

A labourer was electrocuted at the site of under-construction building in Mustafa Town, rescue workers said. The deceased identified as Ramazan was busy cementing a wall on the rooftop of a house when he touched high-voltage wires. As a result, he sustained severe electric shocks and expired on the spot. The police handed over the body to his family.

DgK accident probe body set up

On the directions of chief minister, an investigation committee has been constituted to identify the reasons of road accident near DGK on October 21. The chairman CMIT will dig out facts and a report will be submitted to the chief minister within 48 hours.