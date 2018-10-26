Share:

NEW DELHI - Thailand's Suradit Yongcharoenchai carded a six-under 66 with three birdies on the last five holes to take the lead at the Panasonic Open India golf in New Delhi on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who finished tied-fifth at last week's UMA CNS Open in Pakistan, ended the opening round of the Asian Tour event with seven birdies against one bogey. India's Ajeetesh Sandhu and Tapy Ghai along with Bangladesh pro Siddikur Rahman were joint second on 67 at the par-72 Delhi Golf Course.

Yongcharoenchai was delighted to continue his fine form as he takes aim at a breakthrough Asian Tour title. He had finished tied-21st at the Panasonic Open last year. "I feel very good with my game. I hit a lot of fairways. My tee shots were very good today and that was the key to play well here," said Yongcharoenchai after the day's play. "I played my irons very well too and gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities.

"Obviously I am riding on my good form as well. I finished tied-fifth in Pakistan two weeks ago," said the player who will celebrate his 20th birthday on Sunday.

Rahman, a two-time Asian Tour winner who holds an impressive track record at the course, rediscovered some of his best form, carding a bogey-free round dotted with five birdies.