GN LOS ANGELES - Justin Timberlake cancelled his New York concert due to bruised vocal chords. The ‘Cry Me A River’ hitmaker was set to play a huge show at Madison Square Garden, but he was forced to pull out of his appearance at the iconic venue on the advice of his doctor. In a note shared on Twitter, JT wrote: ‘’Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. ‘’My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. ‘’More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J’’

The show will be a great way for Justin to mark his 37th birthday, and his fans have been very understanding about the announcement.

One tweeted: ‘’Your health and well being are the most important thing. We love you. Take care. See you soon’’

Another follower wrote: ‘’Please take the time to heal! We all know how hard you have worked during this tour and want your heal...’’

Meanwhile, JT will release his book ‘Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me’ on October 30.

In a statement, the star previously said the tome will higlight some of the important people and places’’ over his career, while it will also pay tribute to his wife Jessica Biel and the couple’s three-year-old son Silas.

Publisher Harper also confirmed Justin will reveal all about everything across his career, from his time in boy band NSYNC to his appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live’.