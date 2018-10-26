Share:

Everyone in the country is well aware that tourism in Pakistan has been deeply affected these days. One of the major causes of it is terrorism in the state. Unfortunately, the terrorists, who are indulged in terrorism in Pakistan, are internal enemies of the country and want no economic growth for the country. Terrorists never value human lives but their own personal advantages. Tourists feel fear from the animalistic terrorists and cancel their trips to visit the most beautiful places in Pakistan. This has even become an issue to think for the entire globe. Thus, without curbing this issue, Pakistan’s development is always a question mark. So, government must think of strategies to sort out the issue and bring the tourism back into the track as it was once.

HANI SHAKIR KHAIRABADI,

Turbat, October 15.