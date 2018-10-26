Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Thursday blamed the PML-N government for crippling power sector in the country which has become a threat to production and exports. Mismanagement, inefficiency, and corruption of the former government has damaged the power sector to an extent that it will require years of hard work to overcome the problems, it said. The former government spent billions of dollars to generate power but avoided improvement in transmission, distribution, line losses, theft, and recoveries, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. The incapability of former government resulted in surplus power generation in the system which cannot be provided to the consumers, he added. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the incumbent government is paying for the surplus electricity but it cannot be delivered to the consumers due to weak transmission and distribution network.

Masses have to bear the losses of the corruption of PML-N leaders in the shape of its ever-increasing price, the business leader said.

He noted that PML-N was directly responsible for the power sector circular debt which has jumped to three percent of the GDP, line losses which are around Rs250 billion, and arrears worth two percent of the GDP.

He said that the government should review all the power sector deals finalized by the former corrupt cabal, pay attention to transmission, distribution, line losses, theft, and recoveries and launch a merciless operation against defaulters and thieves.