The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two days training workshop on "Cell Culture Techniques for the Production of Biologics" funded by Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB). Associate Professor Dr Ali Raza Awan was the principal organizer of this workshop. This training workshop aims the practical demonstration and hands on training of different cell culture techniques which will make the participants familiar with culturing of different types of cells including bacterial, fungal and mammalian cells. This workshop comprised on 2 technical and 5 hands-on training sessions, featured by nine keynotes of scientists.