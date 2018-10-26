Share:

WASHINGTON - A group of 200 journalists in an open letter on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging attacks against the media and called his actions unconstitutional.

"This president is ... actively working not to simply undermine the press, but to incite violence against it as well," the letter said. "We denounce Donald Trump's behavior as unconstitutional."

The signatories said Trump chooses to call any unfavorable reporting fake news and bans journalists from events and press briefings as a form of punishment for the coverage he does not like.

Trump has been criticized for verbally attacking media amid the recent explosive devices mailings to Democratic lawmakers and former officials as well as media outlets. CNN President Jeff Zucker accused Trump of not understanding the seriousness of constant negative message toward the media.

The White House said it is ridiculous to blame Trump for the series of bomb threats and pledged that the person and persons involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Zucker's comments a disgrace and noted that the Trump administration is continuing to denounce violence.