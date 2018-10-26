Share:

Islamabad - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Thursday inaugurated an eight-day Turkish Food Festival, where guests had the opportunity to meet the renowned chefs from Çiragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul.

Serena Hotels as part of its Cultural Diplomacy initiatives has invited Serdar Ongel, Sous Chef, Davut Kutlugun, Chef de Partie, and Servet Kanat, Pastry Chef de Partie, from Çiragan Palace to bring the flavours of Istanbul to Islamabad, a press release issued here said.