HAFIZABAD - Three persons were murdered while two others died in mishaps in different incidents in the district on Thursday.

The dead body of Saqlain Abbas an advocate of Pindi Bhattian, who and his wife were kidnapped from Wah Cantt. (Rawalpindi) on October 19 was recovered by the police from Jhang Branch canal near Beranwala village (Pindi Bhattian).

According to Mehdi Hassan of Husseke Awal village (Pindi Bhattian), his younger brother Saqlain Abbas had married Zoya Rafaqat daughter of Rafaqat Ali against her parent’s wishes few months ago. The deceased has recently settled in Riasatabad Wah Cantt from where her near relatives ASI Tayyab, constable Ramzan of Wah Cantt, and a taxi driver had abducted the couple and a case under section 365 PPC was registered at Police Station Wah Cantt vide FIR 440/18dated19-10-2018, he said. Since then he along with other relatives went from pillar to post in search of his brother and his wife but to no avail. However, his dead body has been recovered from the canal in mutilated condition. His wife Zoya could not be located as yet. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of TBA Pindi Bhattian strongly condemned the brutal murder of Saqlain Abbas and announced to mourn his death for three days. The TBA has called upon the police to arrest the accused and locate Zoya immediately.

A prominent landlord of Kot Qasim, Syed Saqlain Abbas Shah son of Iftikhar Hussain Shah was shot dead by unidentified accused.

According to police source, the deceased was sitting in his dera when unidentified accused intruded into the dera in a car and started indiscriminate firing as a result of which he died before any medical aid could be made available to him. The accused fled away after committing the offence. His brother Fiaz Shah was also murdered few years ago by unidentified accused who have not yet been arrested.

The motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue and are investigating.

A 19-year-old young man of Shahrah-i-Farooq-i-Azam Hafizabad who was shot at and seriously injured by his neighbours due to a dispute over the joint wall has breathed his last in a Lahore hospital. The police have registered a case against Naveed, Shakeel, Rizwan, Mahmooda Bibi, Mirza Waheed and Kamran alias Kami and are investigating. The dependants of the deceased staged demonstration in Raja Chowk and blocked the traffic for some time and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

A villager Imran Asad son of Muhammad Khan of Chak Saboo was killed on-the-spot when his car collided with a dumper near Thatha Khairoo Mutmal. According to the police source, deceased was on way to Pindi Bhattian in a car and when reached near Thatha Khairoo Mutmal, he lost control over the speeding vehicle as a result of which his vehicle rammed in the rear of a dumper. The car was badly smashed and he died before any medical aid could be rendered to him. A housewife in Sanbal village was electrocuted in her house when she received serious shocks from electric motor.

The deceased Naghma Bibi wife of Bashir Ahmad was working in her house and when he touched the electric motor she received serious shocks and died before any medical aid could be made available to her.

Household articles worth Rs. 2 lakh were burnt to ashes in Mohallah Alimpura in Jalalpur Bhattian. According to Allah Ditta son of Muhammad Hussain due to short circuiting of electric current, fire erupted in a room which engulfed the whole house in no time.

However, some neighbours rushed to-the-spot and extinguished the fire after struggle of two hours.